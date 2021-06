With an off day this past Monday, the Braves rejiggered their rotation, recalling Bryse Wilson for Tuesday’s game, and giving Max Fried and Charlie Morton an extra day of rest. This also had the effect of pushing Drew Smyly’s outing to tonight, against a Brewers team that is far less homer-happy than the Blue Jays. In a macro sense, the move didn’t work out: the Braves were swept by the Blue Jays for the second time this season, are now three games under .500 (again), and are once again heading out on the road in the hopes of clambering back up the playoff odds precipice before the ground under their feet completely founders.