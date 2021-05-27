Tokio Marine : Uploaded presentation materials of "FY2021 IR Conference"
Achieved carbon-neutral for seven consecutive years. Review of Previous Mid-Term Business Plan..... Strategy and Current Positioning ...................... Management and Sustainability ....................... P. 16. IV. New Mid-Term Business Plan ............................ P. 22. Reference .................................................................... P. 44. ◆Abbreviations used in this material. TMNF :. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.www.marketscreener.com