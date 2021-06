For hitters, familiarity tends to breed success. The more a hitter gets to see a certain pitcher, odds are the better that hitter will do. That could pose a hurdle to a hot-and-cold Yankee offense this afternoon, as they’ll face a pitcher they’ve never seen before, when Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah makes his MLB debut in the Bronx in the first game of this doubleheader. As a reminder, the rules from last year still apply and both contests will be seven innings long unless extras are needed.