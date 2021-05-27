Cancel
Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal. The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with miners adding more than 1% on higher metal prices. [MET/L]. Aero and defence stocks...

www.marketscreener.com
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps

London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped on a robust earnings report. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.4%, with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 1.9% and 2.2% respectively, as crude prices extended gains.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 02/06/2021

At 17:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 27.54 at 7108 points, a movement of 0.39%, showing a slight rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a much traded share, with roughly £5,094.8m (0.545%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 53% of the companies in...
Stockskalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 Traded Above 7,100 Level; Crude Oil Inched Higher

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 11.93 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 4,213.97, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 70.06 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 34,645.37, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,767.57, up by 31.09 points or 0.23 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry Lead Stock Markets Higher

Stock markets moved modestly higher on Wednesday, continuing the trend of somewhat lackluster market movements recently. Investors like what they're seeing in terms of economic reopening, but they remain concerned about inflationary pressures and other potential problems that could rear up at any time. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 72 points to 34,648. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) picked up 9 points to 4,211, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 16 points to 13,753.
Businesskalkinemedia.com

Why were Burberry Group, Coca Cola HBC and Rolls Royce trending today?

Luxury fashion company Burberry’s shares surged after French brokerage firm Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its rating. Bottle maker Coca Cola HBC jumped after its stock price target was raised by research company JP Morgan. Luxury car maker Rolls Royce shares jumped after reports emerged of it planning an electric vehicle,...
Energy Industryvaluethemarkets.com

Vertex Energy (VTNR) surges 500% in Shell deal! Can it continue?

Texas-based Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) has witnessed an incredible surge in its share price over the past seven days. The Vertex share price has risen over 382%, in the past week alone, netting big gains for loyal shareholders. But it was up almost 500% at the height of investor speculation.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Shudder As US Jobs Data Shine

Equities fell on both sides of the Atlantic Thursday as a hiring surge and drop in unemployment rekindled worries about a tightening of monetary policy. Data from payroll services firm ADP showed that private US firms added 978,000 jobs last month, far more than expected. Meanwhile, Labor Department data showed new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 edges higher as oil stocks rise, Sensex trades above 52,100

London's FTSE 100 secured modest gains on Wednesday as heavyweight oil and banking stocks advanced to give an overall boost to the index. The blue-chip index rose 27 points, or 0.4 per cent, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 was up 58 points, or 0.25 per cent. Oil major BP was up 2.2 per cent as crude prices rise, while Bloomsbury Publishing surged 11.3 per cent with a special dividend announcement after a successful year of sales. The stock price of ITV recovered to secure its spot back on the FTSE 100 index as Renishaw dropped off. US indices ended...
StocksThe Independent

London markets bounce higher on back of buoyant mining stocks

London stocks lifted after the bank holiday weekend on the back of a strong showing by mining firms and positive manufacturing figures. The latest PMI data for the manufacturing sector showed strong growth and a positive rebound in the economy. It was roundly welcomed by UK traders and boosted commodity...
Stockskalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 edged higher after positive manufacturing & housing data news

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded on a mixed note - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 3.83 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 4,207.94, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 131.68 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 34,661.13, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded lower at 13,731.03, down by 17.71 points or 0.13 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
StocksShareCast

London close: Energy and mining plays lead FTSE higher

London equity markets finished in positive territory on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.82% at 7,080.46, and the FTSE 250 was 0.84% firmer at 22,874.99. Sterling was in...
Businessinvesting.com

With Inflation Raging, Mining Stocks Are Cheap

“April 2021 money supply and monetary base growth continued to explode” – John Williams, Shadowstats.com. Willaims is referencing the “base” monetary aggregates which are compiled monthly. The Fed’s balance sheet grows by the week, hitting $7.922 trillion as of May 19th. It’s doubled plus another 13% since September 2019, when “QE” was restarted.
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 starts June on front foot, GBP falls after hitting 3 year high

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished the first day of June in positive territory, supported by a rally in materials and energy stocks as commodities prices continued to trade with gains. WTI and Brent Oil Futures rallied after the OPEC+ group recommended maintaining their plan to gradually increase oil output...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
StocksEntrepreneur

Oracle Stock is Ready to Surge Higher

Enterprise information technology provider Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL) stock has been steadily grinding to all-time highs as post-pandemic growth resumes. As workers return to offices and the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations, Oracle shares have been climbing in anticipation of the growth spurt. The Company has indicated impressive growth metrics in its recent earnings report granted the pandemic set the bar low for 2020 comps. While pundits argue that Oracle’s migration to cloud has been slow, the database giant is reaping the rewards of its acquisitions and investments. Shares still trade at a modest forward P/E of 17 with over $37 billion in cash. The Company is leading the enterprise-resource-planning (ERP) battle against rival SAP (NYSE: SAP) according to its eccentric co-founder Larry Ellison. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the enterprise software segment as the reopening takes shape can monitor for opportunistic pullback levels in Oracle shares.
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Inch Higher

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of the first trading session after the long holiday weekend. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Miners, oil majors boost FTSE 100 higher ahead of factory activity data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 1 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight commodity stocks, while investors awaited a monthly reading on factory activity to gauge the pace of the country’s economic recovery.
Businessinvesting.com

British midcaps hit record high on industrials, factory data boost

(Reuters) -The British mid-cap stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks, while an upbeat reading on factory activity infused confidence on the economic recovery. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8% as a deluge of new orders...