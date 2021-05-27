Cancel
Business

Johnson Matthey : sees hit to short-term cash flow on higher metal prices

 12 days ago

(Reuters) - Johnson Matthey on Thursday forecast low-to-mid teens percentage growth this year, as automakers demand more car pollution filters and Asia faces tighter regulations, but the company warned that rising metal prices could hit its cash flow. One of Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts, Johnson Matthey saw a strong...

Posted by
Reuters

Strong earnings, Aviva pull FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 8 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco, while Aviva gained after an activist investor built a stake.
modernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Boosts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 3,800

JMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Gradually recovering Momentum line, sustained trading beyond key SMA favor buyers. Monthly horizontal support line adds to the downside filters. GBP/USD marks another failure to cross the 1.4200, recently easing to 1.4180, during the subdued Asian session on Tuesday. Cable...
Posted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper ticks higher, but vulnerable to further losses

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Tuesday on optimism about economic recovery, but volumes were low and analysts said there was the potential for more downside. World stocks hovered close to record highs and data for the euro zone economy was upbeat for the first quarter...
mining.com

Anglo American coal spin-off weak on first days of trading

South Africa’s Thungela Resources (JSE, LON: TGA), Anglo American’s coal spin-off, recovered on Tuesday after a grim debut on the London Stock Exchange on Monday that saw the stock drop 26% to 111.02p. Thungela, which means to “ignite” in isiZulu, listed at 150p on June 7, but shares slumped immediately....
updatenews360.com

‘Car prices may be fairly stable in short term’

Prices of cars are likely to remain fairly stable in the short term as the second COVID-19 wave has more or less balanced the demand-supply situation in the past two months, according to a senior official at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. Automobile makers witnessed plunging sales in May, reversing the...
Mining MX

Implats to redeem convertible bond issued at PGM firm’s valuation ebb

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) has offered to redeem outstanding convertible bonds in terms of its R3.25bn issuance which has a 2022 maturity date. “The group’s strong financial performance has allowed us to proactively expedite the strengthening of our balance sheet and increase Implats’ funding flexibility,” said Implats CFO, Meroonisha Kerber in a statement to the JSE.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

[2021-2029]SCR Denitrification Catalyst Market Update-Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth | Johnson Matthey, BASF, Hitachi Zosen, Ceram-Ibiden

The statistical report titled Global SCR Denitrification Catalyst Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 published by Market.biz contains a qualified and in-depth examination of the market. The report includes an expert and top to bottom investigation of the market condition with an attention on the market. The report gives an in-depth analysis of various factors, market size, share, segmentation, competitive landscapes, geographical regions, and end-users. The research conducts thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market. It offers knowledge about key aspects related to the global SCR Denitrification Catalyst market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of the 2021-2029 worldwide market covering extremely significant parameters.
ShareCast

Broker tips: Johnson Matthey, Segro

Analysts at Berenberg raised their target price on diversified chemicals group Johnson Matthey from 3,700.0p to 3,800.0p on Friday, stating the group was in the throes of a "metamorphosis". Berenberg pondered if in ten years time when MBA students come to study examples of businesses successfully responding to technological disruption...
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Travel shares hit; Johnson Matthey rallies

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,061.55 in afternoon trade on Thursday, with travel shares weaker. British Airways parent IAG was the worst performer on the index amid reports that no countries will be added to the government’s ‘safe’ green travel list when it updates Britons later in the day. It was also understood that Portugal will be moved from the green list to the amber list and that more countries will be added to the red list.
chemengonline.com

Johnson Matthey and Nano One enter a joint development agreement for LIB materials

Nano One Materials Corp. (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) and Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) announced a joint development agreement. Under this agreement the companies will co-develop next generation products and processes for Johnson Matthey’s eLNO family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials using Nano One’s patented One-Pot process and coated nanocrystal technology, for the low-cost, low-carbon footprint production of high-performance lithium ion battery (LIB) cathode materials.
just-auto.com

Nano One and Johnson Matthey team on lithium-ion

Nano One and Johnson Matthey have unveiled a joint development agreement for lithium-ion battery materials. The companies will co-develop products and processes for Johnson Matthey’s eLNO family of nickel-rich cathode materials using Nano One’s One-Pot process and coated nanocrystal technology, for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials. JM maintains...
ShareCast

Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Anglo American plc ("the Company") Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA. Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.
FXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH upward momentum hits pause, but bulls aim higher

Ethereum price stalls at the tactically important 50-day simple moving average (SMA), but overall price structure remains constructive. ETH consolidation is about releasing price compression generated by the sharp rebound from the May 23 lows. A downside break in price will discover overwhelming support at the February 20 high at...
kitco.com

JX Nippon Mining ups mid-term profit forecast on higher copper prices

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, the metals unit of Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc , raised its mid-term profit target by 47% on Friday, boosted by higher copper prices and strong demand for materials used in semiconductors. The increase comes despite a downgrade in mid-term...
investing.com

Johnson Matthey to boost investments in EV battery materials

(Reuters) -Johnson Matthey expects to spend up to 600 million pounds ($847 million) this financial year as it boosts investment in battery materials and hydrogen technology to serve Europe's growing electric vehicle (EV) market, it said on Thursday. The British chemicals company has made inroads into the battery materials sector...
Posted by
MarketWatch

Johnson Matthey shares rise on Plug Power partnership

Shares of Johnson Matthey [s:uk: jmat] rose 1% on Wednesday after the chemicals and sustainable-technologies company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Plug Power . "Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will develop a roadmap to accelerate the joint development of high-performance electrolyser technology with improved durability, increased performance, and greater energy efficiency than systems available today," said a statement on Johnson Matthey's website. https://matthey.com/en/news/2021/plug-partner-electrolyser-tech. Plug Power is a leading manufacturer of electrolysers used to manufacture green hydrogen.
ShareCast

Thursday preview: US data, Johnson Matthey in focus

The focus in financial markets on Thursday will be on the US, where a slew of economic indicators are scheduled for release. In particular, investors will be waiting on the latest weekly unemployment claims data and a preliminary reading for durable goods orders covering the month of April. They will...