Skingsley: Reforms in housing and tax policy are needed to resolve problems in the housing market. 'With the help of extensive support measures, the Swedish financial system has coped relatively well during the pandemic and we have managed to avoid a financial crisis. But the risks to financial stability are still elevated. High household indebtedness and the large exposures of the major Swedish banks to residential and commercial property are increasing vulnerabilities'. These were the words of First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Cecilia Skingsley when she spoke today at a digital webinar as part of DI Börsdagen 2021.www.marketscreener.com