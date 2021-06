“There is no doubt that we are in a very severe drought; the Upper Russian River Watershed is in particularly dire straits and. some of the modeling is quite alarming. It is difficult to overstate the seriousness of the need to have everyone in the Russian River Watershed begin their conservation practices. We know how to do it; we’ve done it in years before; and we have to practice it.”~~Grant Davis, General Manager of Sonoma Water, speaking on May 10th, at Congressman Jared Huffman’s Emergency Drought Summit.