$18,300 Invisible Sculpture “I Am” Is Basically a Void That Kicks NFT Butt

By Elena Gorgan
Auto Evolution
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) artwork has taken over, to the point where industry watchers are talking about a new trend for investors to jump on. We have NFT houses, NFT artwork like videos, paintings and music, NFT luxury watches, and even NFT artwork done by humanoid robots. You would be excused...

Person
Heisenberg
