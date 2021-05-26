Holton's Jared Morris preparing to run Boston Marathon

About five and a half years ago, Holton resident Jared Morris came home from work and, on the spur of the moment, decided to see if he could run two miles without stopping. The 2004 Holton High School graduate had been undergoing therapy for a work injury, and part of that rehabilitation effort included walking and eating healthy. But he wanted to see if he could take that rehabilitation work a step further, and he went on a two-mile run.