DONAL MITCHELL

Donal Lee Mitchell, age 82 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Mitchell was born May 3, 1939 on the Marsh Farm in Springhill, Texas. He was Retired from Red River Army Depot, member of Springhill Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Edna Earl Mitchell, 1 brother, Louis Ray Mitchell, 1 Sister, Ruth Ann Sullivan, 2 daughters, Laurie Donette Mitchell and Jamie Leann Tinsley, 1 son, Donal Eugene Mitchell, four grandchildren, Jordan, John and Ben Tinsley and Wesley Wise, 2 great grandchildren, Hunter Griffen and Darian Wise, 2 sons in law, Robert Tinsley and Bruce Reeves. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Shirley Mitchell of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Pam and husband Mark Smith of Malta, Texas, Cheryl Reeves (Jesse) of New Boston, Texas, one son, Garol (Cassandra) Mitchell of Avery, Texas, 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, a very special friend, Eva Smith and a number of other relatives and friends. Papa and Nana also helped raise Kristi Dilbeck, Kris Barham, Donal Jones, Charlie Jones after their mom's passing and Helena Sipes. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Richard White and Bro. Jimmy Ramsey officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.