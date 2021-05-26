newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Two Mariner Middle Students Receive "Do The Right Thing" Award

capecops.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 26, 2021) - The Cape Coral Police Department today honored two Mariner Middle School students with the “Do The Right Thing” award. Please join us in recognizing and congratulating these fine young students. Emma Holmes 8th Grade - Mariner Middle School. Emma was taking a test when she heard...

www.capecops.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Choking#Grade School#Students#Eagle Skate Park#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Community members protest idea of merging FMPD, LCSO

Protesters gathered outside Fort Myers City Hall Monday to demand Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office remain separate entities. This comes after a council member suggested they merge into one, as Police Chief Derrick Diggs is in line for a new job. Several people told us they...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Lee County, FLleeschools.net

Melissa Wallace Honored as School Nurse of the Year

The School District of Lee County is proud to congratulate Melissa Wallace for being selected the 2021 School Nurse of the Year. Wallace was nominated by her Principal at Harns Marsh Elementary School because, “we couldn’t do it without her.”. “Melissa is the kind of person you would always want...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation underway in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police were investigating a shooting near the 4400 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South in Cape Coral early Sunday morning. Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department shut down Santa Barbara Boulevard just after 6 a.m. as they investigated the shooting. Santa Barbara Boulevard has since...
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Injured osprey rescued in Bokeelia

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies rescued an injured Osprey in Bokeelia. Two deputies were directed just west of Captain Cons in Bokeela about the distressed osprey. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to find the disabled osprey with an injured wing. The Osprey was on rocks next to the water.
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Masks no longer required at Lee County School Board meetings

After a year of living with masks as a necessity, the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated can take them off almost anywhere. The new guidance clears the way for a full-scale reopening, and doctors say people can return to doing the things they stopped doing because of the pandemic.
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

29th Annual Excellence in Education Awards

The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral Education Committee held the 29th Annual Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by The Breeze Newspapers on Tuesday, May 11, at the Cape Coral Yacht Club. At this feel-good event, the committee recognizes one educator and one student from each participating school in the West Zone for their achievements, positive attitude and contributions to their school community. The committee is proud to offer scholarships to each of the senior high school recipients, as well as one need-based scholarship through an application process. The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral also handed out one scholarship on behalf of the Cynthia Gallagher Memorial Scholarship Fund to a graduate student from the Junior Leadership Class of 2020.
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Kiwanis offers kids a great chance to learn to fish

Don’t forget to bring the kids to the Cape Coral Yacht Club on Saturday for the 32nd Kiwanis Fishing Derby. All children from 5 -15 are invited to participate from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Show up earlier to register. The event is limited to the first 300 children and everything is free, just sign in at the pier. Fishing equipment and bait are provided and trophies are awarded for the biggest and smallest fish landed, along with a bicycle give-away and other prizes.
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Students, teachers, recognized with ‘Excellence in Education’ awards

Students and educators from more than 30 Cape Coral schools were honored for their academic achievements at the 29th annual Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral Education Committee’s Excellence in Education Awards, held Tuesday at Cape Coral Yacht Club. Distinguished students and faculty from elementary schools to high school and...
Bonita Springs, FLfloridaweekly.com

Preferred Travel hosting blood drive in Bonita Springs

Preferred Travel is asking individuals to spend a few minutes and save a life by donating blood on Monday, May 17. The travel agency will host the Lee Health Blood Mobile in the parking lot of their new Bonita Springs office located at 3960 Via Del Rey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mississippi StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Car stolen from Cape Coral gas station ended up in Mississippi

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Three 17-year-olds were arrested after they were caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car from a Cape Coral 7-Eleven in February. Angleena Mikhaylov, and Milad Boroojeni both of Tampa and Tanya Denson of Valrico are all facing charges after they were arrested for stealing the car nearly three months ago, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three teens arrested for Cape Coral car theft

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Three 17-year-olds were arrested after they were caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car from a Cape Coral 7-Eleven in February. Angleena Mikhaylov, and Milad Boroojeni both of Tampa and Tanya Denson of Valrico are all facing charges after they were arrested for stealing the car nearly three months ago, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.