Two Mariner Middle Students Receive "Do The Right Thing" Award

The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral Education Committee held the 29th Annual Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by The Breeze Newspapers on Tuesday, May 11, at the Cape Coral Yacht Club. At this feel-good event, the committee recognizes one educator and one student from each participating school in the West Zone for their achievements, positive attitude and contributions to their school community. The committee is proud to offer scholarships to each of the senior high school recipients, as well as one need-based scholarship through an application process. The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral also handed out one scholarship on behalf of the Cynthia Gallagher Memorial Scholarship Fund to a graduate student from the Junior Leadership Class of 2020.