Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal Results
Deputy Chief Lisa Barnes attended the FDLE Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal press conference. The details of the press conference are listed below. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested six suspects who traveled throughout Florida and the Southeast stealing donations from hundreds of churches and parochial schools. The FDLE investigation began in December 2020 after Cape Coral Police Department identified 24 victim churches within Lee County plus additional victims outside their jurisdiction.www.capecops.com