newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal Results

capecops.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Chief Lisa Barnes attended the FDLE Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal press conference. The details of the press conference are listed below. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested six suspects who traveled throughout Florida and the Southeast stealing donations from hundreds of churches and parochial schools. The FDLE investigation began in December 2020 after Cape Coral Police Department identified 24 victim churches within Lee County plus additional victims outside their jurisdiction.

www.capecops.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Florida Attorney General#Thou Shalt Not Steal#County Police#Conspiracy#Security Agents#Romanian#Cape Coral Pd#Ionut Trandafir Charged#Suspects#Investigators#Fdle Agents#Stolen Checks#Unlawful Possession#Selfish Greed#Law Enforcement Today#Grand Theft#Kindness#Churches#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland exploring body cams for city’s officers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Body cameras are on the radar for officers in the City of Lakeland after commissioners held a workshop to discuss the details. The Lakeland City Commission invited Kissimmee Police Chief O’Dell and a member of the Cape Coral Police Department Friday to help sell the city on why adding the technology might be a good idea.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Lakeland officials appear to favor police body cameras, will explore costs of purchasing

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials have all but indicated they would be in favor purchasing all new body and in-vehicle dashboard cameras for the Lakeland Police Department. The commissioners' decision to move a step closer to purchasing cameras was undoubtedly influenced by the positive experiences shared by Chief Jeff O'Dell, of Kissimmee Police Department, and Lt. Allan Kolak, of Cape Coral Police Department during a meeting last week.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Community members protest idea of merging FMPD, LCSO

Protesters gathered outside Fort Myers City Hall Monday to demand Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office remain separate entities. This comes after a council member suggested they merge into one, as Police Chief Derrick Diggs is in line for a new job. Several people told us they...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,976 new cases and 58 new deaths reported

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there have been 2,293,980 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,251,148 Florida residents and 42,832 non-Florida residents. There are 36,133 Florida resident deaths reported, 724 non-resident deaths, and 93,148 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.