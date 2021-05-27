Cancel
New Boston, TX

KENNETH LYNCH

Texarkana Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Doyle Lynch, 67, of New Boston, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2021 at a local hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with Rev. Ross Hyde and Wendell Morton officiating. Graveside services will follow at Ringwood Cemetery in Old Boston. Kenneth was born July 11, 1953 in Texarkana to Joe Marvin and Mary Lynch. He graduated from New Boston High School in 1971. He was the founder of Lynch Surveying, where he owned and operated the business for over 30 years. He was a member of Old Boston Methodist Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Marvin and Mary Lynch, and two brothers, Danny Lynch and David Lynch. He is survived by his daughter, Stefanie Jo Lynch; brothers, Donald Lynch and his wife Donna, Jessie Lynch and his wife Karen, Roger Lynch and his wife Annette; sister, Cheryl White and her husband David; and, nieces and nephews: Susan Morton, Greg Lynch, Jason Chambless, Sherry Roberson, Nathan Nichols, Christy Walls, Ryan Lynch, Laura White, and Tyler White. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Community Kitchen of New Boston, P.O. Box 992, New Boston, TX 75570. Pallbearers will be James Willett, Ryan Lynch, Robert Walls, Mike Hurst, Joe Green, and Donny Sealy. The family would like to thank all of our friends for the thoughts and prayers throughout Kenneth's illness.

