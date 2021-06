Pete Abington (newsworthy Articles And My Opinion)Save The Post Office. The saga of what to do about the continuing financial misfortunes of the post office is under review. It was recently reported that the post office lost $10 billion last year. The chairman of the UPS Board stated the “our service standards were eroding and will continue to erode as mail volume came down.” What is killing it more than anything is the same thing that got rid of Blockbuster, which was the internet. Since 2006 the total mail volume is down 39% . This is less mail than in 1984. Yet the number of delivery points rises by more than a million a year. UPS states in 2006 there were 5.6 billion pieces of mail per delivery point. Last year, 3. By 2030 the estimate is 1.7. USPS is meant to be self-sufficient. Its lost since 2007 run to $87 million with $160 more projected this decade. There is all kind of conversation about what to do to reduce expense but now Congress has mandated six day delivery. They continue to run services to unbelievable dismal locations.