Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

David Bote, Trevor Williams lead Cubs past Pirates

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIY0S_0aCxdmHV00

David Bote homered and right-hander Trevor Williams pitched six strong innings Wednesday as the visiting Chicago Cubs topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.

Kris Bryant added two RBI singles for the Cubs, who won their third straight.

Williams (3-2), who spent the previous five seasons with the Pirates, gave up one run and three hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts. He also went 2-for-3 with a couple of base hits.

He turned it over to the Chicago bullpen, which extended its stretch without allowing an earned run to a team-record 32 2/3 innings over 10 games as Tommy Nance, Dan Winkler, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel (11th save) brought it home.

Erik Gonzalez hit an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight of its past nine.

Pirates starter Wil Crowe (0-3) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and five hits, with two walks and a strikeout.

In the second, Rafael Ortega -- in his 2021 debut after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day with Nico Hoerner hurt -- drew a leadoff walk. Bote followed with his fourth homer, to center, for a 2-0 Chicago lead.

Eric Sogard kept the inning going when singled to center and moved to second on Williams’ single to right. After Joc Pederson flied out, moving Sogard to third, Bryant’s base hit to center drove in Sogard to make it 3-0.

Pittsburgh then pulled Crowe for reliever Duane Underwood Jr., who got out of the inning without any more damage.

That’s how it stood until the sixth against Pirates reliever Chris Stratton. Sogard doubled to right with one out and went to third on Williams’ single to center. After Pederson’s pop foul out, Bryant singled to right to bring Sogard home for a 4-0 Cubs lead.

The Pirates, whose only hit through five innings was Ben Gamel’s one-out triple in the first, finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Kevin Newman led off with a double down the line in left and scored on Gonzalez’s single to right-center.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Dan Winkler
Person
Eric Sogard
Person
David Bote
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Andrew Chafin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs option RHP Kohl Stewart, recall RHP Trevor Megill

The Cubs have optioned Kohl Stewart to Triple-A and recalled Trevor Megill, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (via Twitter). Stewart has been a spot starter for the Cubs this season, his first with the club after being signed as a minor-league free agent. The 26-year-old former Minnesota Twin has made three starts giving up eight earned runs in 12 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to two walks, although he has also hit two batters.
MLBFrankfort Times

Stallings' bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
MLBWJAC TV

Pirates rally past Marlins Thursday

PITTSBURGH -- Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Brandon Crawford's homer helps lead Giants past Cubs

Brandon Crawford broke a fifth-inning tie with a three-run home run and Anthony DeSclafani bounced back from two subpar efforts with six strong innings Thursday night, delivering the San Francisco Giants a 7-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series between National League division leaders.
MLBNBC Sports

Crawford continues power surge, lifts Giants past Cubs

Brandon Crawford has no intentions of cooling off anytime soon. The veteran shortstop continued his remarkable 2021 MLB season Thursday night by hitting his team-leading 12th homer and driving in four runs to power the Giants to a 7-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Oracle Park.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Machado, O’Grady power Padres past Cubs 9-4 in series opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado and Brian O’Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead the San Diego Padres over the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders. Machado hit a solo home run and two sacrifice flies....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mitch Keller leaves early, but bats, bullpen push Pirates past Marlins

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller’s up-and-down season continued, the right-hander exiting Friday’s game after just two innings because of a heat-related illness. The Pirates’ offensive miscues, on the other end, have seemingly abated with the return of Ke’Bryan Hayes. With Keller out early against the Miami Marlins, the Pirates’ bats and...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Throws again Sunday

Cahill (calf) completed another throwing session at PNC Park on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. According to MLB.com, Cahill threw a live batting practice session June 1 that consisted of about 30 pitches, and he's continued to steadily build up his count since then. Though Cahill is getting stretched back out for a potential starting role, Pirates manager Derek Shelton acknowledged that the team may not have a rotation spot available for the 33-year-old once he returns from the 10-day injured list, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Cahill posted a 6.81 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across eight starts prior to landing on the injured list May 22 with a left calf strain.
MLBwakoradio.com

RIZZO LEADS CUBS PAST PADRES

First baseman Anthony Rizzo had a two run double and a two run homerun to amass 4 RBI in a 7-1 win by the Chicago Cubs over the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Patrick Wisdom homered again and had 2 RBI to back the solid pitching of starter Zach Davies who picked up the win. The Cubs improve to 34-27 and will look to take two of three in the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. The pitching matchup has Jake Arrieta (5-6) going for the Cubs and former Cub Yu Darvish (6-1) for the Padres. Hear the exciting action on Lite 103 WAKO FM beginning with the pregame programming at 2:35 p.m. CDT and first pitch at 3:10.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Recall Trevor Cahill, Place Luis Oviedo on the 10-Day Injured List

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Luis Oviedo on the 10-day injured list, and have recalled right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill. Oviedo goes on the IL with a left quad strain, retroactive June 7th. He’s a Rule 5 player, which means he needs to remain on the MLB roster or IL all season. This will help the Pirates keep him around, likely with a rehab assignment that will open up an active roster spot in the majors. Oviedo could miss the remainder of the season, and the Pirates could keep him in the system without the Rule 5 requirements next year, as long as he’s on the active roster for the final 20 days of the season. You need 60 non-September days on the active roster and 90 days total, so he’s already surpassed that first part by ten days.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Chris Taylor, Walker Buehler lead Dodgers past Pirates

Chris Taylor homered and Walker Buehler pitched seven shutout innings Tuesday night as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Mookie Betts added an RBI triple, AJ Pollock an RBI double and Max Muncy an RBI single for the Dodgers. Buehler (5-0) gave up only two hits,...
MLBDerrick

Turner powers Dodgers past Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning...
MLBDaily Freeman

Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three. The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in...
MLBsuperhits935.com

Hendricks pitches Cubs past the Cardinals

Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Pirates place RHP Trevor Cahill on IL, option RHP Mitch Keller

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed Trevor Cahill on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf strain and optioned fellow right-hander Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis. To fill the roster spots of each, Pittsburgh recalled right-handers Geoff Hartlieb and Wil Crowe from Indianapolis. Cahill, 33, was just reinstated from the...
MLBallfans.co

David Ross says Duffy, Bote, Hoerner “doing well” as they recover from injuries

The Cubs’ infield has been hit badly by injuries. But maybe they’re making progress toward getting healthier. Before Saturday’s game with the Cardinals, Cubs manager David Ross gave positive updates on Matt Duffy (low back strain), David Bote (dislocated left shoulder) and Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) but did not offer a timeline for any of their returns. Duffy, Ross said, is leading the group and could be close to a rehab assignment. Bote has taken light two-handed swings in the batting cage. And Hoerner is continuing to work and gain strength.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Roster Moves: Trevor Megill to Chicago, Kohl Stewart to Iowa

You had to figure that, if Kohl Stewart wasn’t going to get a start the next time through the rotation, the Cubs were going to option him out today to get a fresh arm. And, confirming that the plan is not for him to take another start, Stewart is out and Trevor Megill is back:
MLBtalesbuzz.com

David Peterson delivers much-needed gem as Mets beat Cubs

David Peterson took the latest clamors for his removal from the Mets rotation — not that the team is overflowing with viable alternatives — and launched them into the night. For six innings on Monday, the team received a healthy dose of Peterson’s upside. This was the pitcher who had...