If you want to provide your input on the city of Sandy Springs’ charter review process, you have until July 1 to do so. The Sandy Springs Charter Review Commission is seeking public comment as it completes its charter review process. The commission has met six times this year since Feb. 4, and will meet again June 3 and 17 and July 1 before sending its findings to the Georgia General Assembly, which could then decide to pass a law to amend the city’s charter based on the commission’s recommendations.