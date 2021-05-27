Cancel
Nick Pivetta (6-0) pitches Red Sox past Braves

By Field Level Media
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVmwC_0aCxdjdK00

Rafael Devers connected for his 14th home run and Nick Pivetta won his sixth game as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday.

Devers was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI double to highlight the team’s four-run rally in the sixth.

Pivetta (6-0) pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and a season-high nine strikeouts. He improved to 6-2 all-time against the Braves.

Since being acquired by Boston last season, Pivetta is 8-0 in 12 starts, joining Matt Clement in 2005 and Mike Nagy in 1969 as the only Red Sox pitchers to go unbeaten in their first 11-plus starts.

The game was halted by rain at the end of the sixth inning and delayed for 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Atlanta’s Drew Smyly (2-3) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Braves scored twice in the first inning. Ozzie Albies tripled home a run and scored on Dansby Swanson’s double, then made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly from William Contreras in the second.

Boston’s Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer into the seats over the Green Monster in the second and Devers tied the game with a two-run shot in the fourth.

Atlanta took a 4-3 lead on Austin Riley’s 10th home run in the fifth.

Boston took a 7-4 with a four-run sixth. Alex Verdugo slid under a tag to score on a fielder’s choice, a run scored when Devers doubled off the left-field wall, and two more came home on a single by Christian Vazquez.

The Red Sox added two insurance runs in the eighth on a fielding error and a sacrifice fly by Vazquez, who had three RBIs.

Contreras hit a solo homer in the ninth.

The Braves were without left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who is expected to miss as much as six weeks because of fractures of his ring finger and middle finger of his left hand.

--Field Level Media

