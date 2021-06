The fourth-grade students cast their lines into the lake on a Friday afternoon in June. Toward the end of a school year that consisted of moving between learning in person and virtually, as well as following COVID-19 protocols, the local fishing excursion was a welcome chance for Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School’s (W-K) fourth-grade students and teachers to go on a normal field trip and briefly forget about COVID. “On top of it, there’s so many kids that it just opened up a new world for them of something that they could do in Winona outside of the house, outside of their apartments, outside of the buildings,” W-K fourth-grade teacher Brandon Mehling said.