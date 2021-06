The Mobridge-Pollock Lady golfers brought home some hardware from the Roncalli Golf Invite which was played at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen Thursday, May 6. The team won the team portion of the event. They scored a 427, Redfield scored 479, Aberdeen Roncall scored 480 and Milbnk scored 550. Left to right are Kylynn Lesmeister, Cadee Peltier, Kayla Blankartz, […]