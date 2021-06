HOLTON, Kan. — Officials in northeastern Kansas say a house explosion has left one man dead and a woman seriously injured. Television station KSN reports the explosion happened around 6 p.m. Monday about 3 miles north of Holton. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the blast shattered the windows of neighboring homes and could be felt all the way into Holton. Firefighters and medics arriving at the scene found the home leveled and on fire. The names of the man killed and woman injured in the blast have not been released.