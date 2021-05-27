Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China is growing more worried about how surging commodity prices will affect business profits

By Evelyn Cheng, @chengevelyn
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders emphasized at a meeting Wednesday they would increase support for privately run businesses — first, in the persistent issue of getting financing, and second, for coping with rising prices of raw materials. The statement marked the latest central government announcement in the last...

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Commodity Prices#Market Demand#Chinese Demand#Market Prices#Commodities Prices#Nanhua Futures#The State Council#Rising Prices#Consumer Prices#Industrial Profit Growth#Consumer Price Index#Profit Margins#Strong Global Demand#Investors#Commodities Analyst#Gdp Growth#Profitability#Loan Demand#Downside Risks#Economic Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Business Insider

Little Movement Seen For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,600-point plateau and it's likely to be stuck in neutral on Tuesday. The global forecast for the...
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After Mixed US Close

ADDS analyst comments, share prices, forex rate, revised Q1 GDP. Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after Wall Street shares lost steam following recent rallies. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15 percent or 43.59 points at 28,975.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.17 percent or 3.36 points to 1,957.49.
Stocksrock947.com

Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was...
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
Businesskfgo.com

Futures dip with inflation in focus, Tesla gains on strong China sales

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while Tesla gained on strong sales in China, a major market for the electric carmaker. Tesla’s shares rose 2.6% in premarket trade after sales of its China-made electric...
theedgemarkets.com

Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of US inflation report

BENGALURU (June 8): Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Stronger midpoint lifts China's yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the currency's daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week. With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index, investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy. "The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term. The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as clear as expected," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations. U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips stronger than Monday's late session close. While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, analysts said expectations for strong appreciation had eased after a raft of official warnings against one-way bets on the currency. The PBOC also raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years last week. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at 6.3894 per dollar from a close of 6.3851 on Monday, as the global dollar index rose to 90.069 from the previous close of 89.988. "The central bank's actions were proven to be effective to suppress one-way RMB appreciation bias," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The softer China exports figure justified (the) PBOC's concern over the negative impact of broad RMB strength on China exports. The release of China CPI and PPI figures...will show the effect of RMB appreciation on curbing the imported inflation." Surging demand for raw materials lifted growth in China's imports to its fastest pace in 10 years in May, although export growth slowed more than expected as COVID-19 cases disrupted major ports. China is due to release consumer and producer price index figures for May on Wednesday. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3909 6.3963 0.08% Spot yuan 6.3919 6.3964 0.07% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.13% Spot change since 2005 29.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.8 97.81 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.069 89.988 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3894 0.04% * Offshore 6.5455 -2.36% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end slightly lower as global inflation worries weigh

BENGALURU, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended a tick lower on Tuesday as concerns around rising global inflation and high valuations in the domestic market outweighed optimism around the country’s declining COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.07% at 15,740.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE...
Economydallassun.com

World Bank upwardly revises SA's GDP outlook

The global economy is set to grow 5.6% this year, its fastest post-recession pace in 80 years, says the World Bank. The multilateral institution also revised SA's growth outlook from 3.3% to 3.5%. Despite recoveries, global output is expected to be 2% below pre-pandemic projections by the end of the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter, on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending, but the coronavirus pandemic still dealt a huge blow to overall demand. Separate data showed growth in bank lending slowed sharply in May, while real wages posted the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan stocks drop on prolonged virus curbs; U.S. inflation data in focus

* Thailand kickstarts vaccination drive * U.S. payrolls data below expectations * China May export growth misses expectations June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks, while Asia's emerging currency markets largely held steady as investors await key U.S. inflation data later this week. South Korea's won and India's rupee, however, outperformed the region's currencies that traded flat to slightly higher after U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations and eased worries over early tapering of policy support from the Federal Reserve. Attention now turns to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday for further signals. "A higher-than-expected U.S. CPI could add to the pattern of building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight back on tapering talks," Barclays said in a note, forecasting a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May. It added that "more robust indications of a tapering discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce." Taiwan stocks recovered some ground from a sharp 2.1% fall early in the session, closing 0.4% lower, after the island extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a surge in infections. However, the equity market has rallied more than 10% from May lows after the initial bout of infections prompted curbs as officials looked to ease concerns that the export-focused economy will be hit. Thailand, another country hit hard by the pandemic, kick-started its long-awaited mass vaccination drive on Monday and is prepping plans to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors in what could be a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism. Stocks climbed 0.6% while the baht gained 0.3% In China, the yuan and blue-chip stocks dipped after export growth slowed more than expected in May. "The pandemic-induced surge in demand for Chinese exports appears to be losing momentum and should reverse as global consumption patterns normalise on the back of vaccine rollouts and easing restrictions," Capital Economics Senior China Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said. Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields down 2.5 basis points to 1.745%​​ ** China's three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate - Moody's​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.02 -5.69 0.27 5.74 China -0.11 +1.97 0.10 3.53 India +0.30 +0.39 0.39 12.51 Indonesia +0.15 -1.60 0.00 1.44 Malaysia - -2.57 - -3.00 Philippines +0.03 +0.72 -0.48 -5.26 S.Korea +0.32 -2.40 0.37 13.18 Singapore -0.03 -0.25 0.78 11.66 Taiwan +0.08 +2.83 -0.37 15.96 Thailand +0.26 -3.88 0.61 11.86 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Ramakrishnan M.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan dipped against the dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major central bank meetings. The yuan's recent strength has been supported by broad dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility, traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969 per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday, 58 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years. "China's first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a signal that there are enough tools in the central bank's toolbox to curb the RMB's one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has exited from direct intervention," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Traders added that increasing dollar demand from their corporate clients on Monday morning had added downward pressure on the yuan, despite ample dollar liquidity. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to reach $84 billion this year. The market, meanwhile, shrugged off China's May trade data, which showed imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, likely on disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at major ports in the country's south. Policy sources told Reuters China was likely to lean on incremental steps to slow the yuan's gains to deter speculators and help its exporters, shunning drastic measures that could undermine its goal to liberalise the currency and boost the yuan's global clout. Separately, a former senior official at the foreign exchange regulator advocated the swift introduction of yuan futures trading to improve hedging in a market whose recent trend of yuan appreciation has been shaped by a "herd effect". By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.153 from the previous close of 90.142, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3975 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3963 6.4072 0.17% Spot yuan 6.4008 6.395 -0.09% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.99% Spot change since 2005 29.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.72 97.92 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.153 90.142 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3975 0.05% * Offshore 6.5519 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Economydailymagazine.news

China's Trade Boom Continues in May on Strong Global Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. China's exports continued to surge in May, although at a slower pace than the previous month, fueled by strong global demand as more economies around the world opened up. Imports soared, boosted by rising commodity prices.
Businessmorningstar.com

Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears — -2-

But in January, the company raised its own prices by around 5% to 6% to reflect extra costs. "We have no choice," he said. --Stella Yifan Xie and David Harrison contributed to this article. Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com, Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com and Jesse Newman at jesse.newman@wsj.com. (END)...
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on. Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central. bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's. lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as. investors bet that jobs growth was not...
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Can China's stockmarkets keep surging?

Have Chinese shares turned a corner? The benchmark CSI 300 has tumbled by 8% since mid-February, but the index enjoyed its biggest weekly gain in three months last week, including a 3.2% leap on 25 May. That was its best one-day performance in almost a year. The surge was partly...