Nissan Titan Now Available With 7-Year Loan At 0 Percent APR

By Angel Sergeev
 12 days ago
According to a recent analysis, the Memorial Day deals this year are significantly reduced compared to 2020. CarsDirect explains this is due to “fundamental changes in manufacturer incentives and a buyer's ability to get a deal,” but there’s also the global chip shortage and other factors that contribute to the generally shrunken discount offers. Many manufacturers have taken away discounts altogether, and General Motors has even discontinued its program for teachers, military, and first responders.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

