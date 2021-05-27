Nissan Titan Now Available With 7-Year Loan At 0 Percent APR
According to a recent analysis, the Memorial Day deals this year are significantly reduced compared to 2020. CarsDirect explains this is due to “fundamental changes in manufacturer incentives and a buyer's ability to get a deal,” but there’s also the global chip shortage and other factors that contribute to the generally shrunken discount offers. Many manufacturers have taken away discounts altogether, and General Motors has even discontinued its program for teachers, military, and first responders.www.motor1.com