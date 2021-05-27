Revelations …

Local author William Kelly recently donated an autographed copy of his book to the Clifton Forge Public Library. Kelly wrote “Shadow of Things to Come Very Soon” to teach Christians to understand the foundations of the book of Revelation, to see how it is put together by using the Old Testament as a shadow of the New. Kelly earned a Bible degree from Liberty University. He and author Ron Wyatt visited Turkey where Kelly photographed Noah’s Ark. They also traveled to the Gulf of Aqaba where...