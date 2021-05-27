Cancel
China Is Growing More Worried About How Surging Commodity Prices Will Affect Business Profits

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders emphasized at a meeting Wednesday they would increase support for privately run businesses — first, in the persistent issue of getting financing, and second, for coping with rising prices of raw materials. The statement marked the latest central government announcement in the last...

