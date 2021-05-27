Must-Haves to Create Your Own Bar Setup at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. KitchenAid is known for an array of different appliances, many of which you likely already have sitting on your countertops. While you're probably familiar with everything from their standing mixers to blenders, there's a new all-in-one product from the brand that every home baker needs to know about: a bread bowl with a baking lid ($129.99, crateandbarrel.com). Based on data from a survey conducted by OnePoll featuring 2,000 Americans, 52 percent of respondents said that they spent their time at home social distancing in late-spring of 2020 by baking. The KitchenAid team took notice and created a product that would make this process easier than ever.