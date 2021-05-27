Pioneers begin regional tournament action today
Six college baseball teams will be playing at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park this week with one goal in mind — getting to the Division III World Series. The Pioneers (35-4) are hosting one of the eight regional tournaments beginning today. Marietta earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 5 seed Rochester at 2:30 p.m. Top-seeded Rowan opens regional action against No. 6 Penn State-Behrend while No. 3 North Carolina Wesleyan plays No. 4 St. John Fisher at 6 p.m. It's a double-elimination tourney that is scheduled to go through Sunday.