Marietta, OH

Pioneers begin regional tournament action today

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix college baseball teams will be playing at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park this week with one goal in mind — getting to the Division III World Series. The Pioneers (35-4) are hosting one of the eight regional tournaments beginning today. Marietta earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 5 seed Rochester at 2:30 p.m. Top-seeded Rowan opens regional action against No. 6 Penn State-Behrend while No. 3 North Carolina Wesleyan plays No. 4 St. John Fisher at 6 p.m. It’s a double-elimination tourney that is scheduled to go through Sunday.

www.mariettatimes.com
