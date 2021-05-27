Cancel
Marietta, OH

Marietta Navy headed to Philadelphia for SRAA National Championship

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marietta Navy crew team is on the road to Philadelphia and the SRAA National Championship, as four rowers represent the team amidst a year which saw the roster faced with obstacles along the way. The quad team of Lauren Clark, Lily Ditchendorf, Marie Rauch and Mo Caslow is the...

www.mariettatimes.com
Marietta, OHWTAP

Local volleyball club heads to National Championships

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Tribe volleyball club is ranked 39th in the nation and number one in the region, which consists of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Surprisingly, these girls are only 13 and 14 years old playing against girls in their sophomore year of high school. The team...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

MC Sweeps

Entering Sunday afternoon’s twin bill at home versus Mount Union the Marietta College Pioneers had already clinched the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championship after sweeping a doubleheader over the Purple Raiders Saturday in Alliance. The Etta Express placed an exclamation point on that title by sweeping Mount Union for...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Three Buckeyes given 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, it was in 2006 that a Buckeye last took home the most prestigious individual award in college football. And although the Scarlet and Gray have had multiple finalists in the last 15 years, no Ohio State player has done enough to receive enough votes to bring another bronze statue back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Marietta, Warren track competitive at ECOL championships

Though only five teams remain in the East Central Ohio League, Friday’s ECOL Championship track meet at Don Drumm Stadium was ultra-competitive. The Dover girls and New Philadelphia boys took home the team championships, but a pair of local athletes claimed high-point honors. Marietta freshman Sadie Gray nabbed the girls...
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Marietta, OHParkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta’s Ciara Space signs with The Herd

MARIETTA — Marietta High senior Ciara Space is used to being busy. Along with her high school academics, Space attended Washington State Community College the past two years and will graduate with an associates degree. Athletically, Space trains around 15 hours a week, including running 300 miles during the summer time. All of her hard work should help ease the transition into a student-athlete at the collegiate level.
Marietta, OHWTAP

Ciara Space signs to run cross country and track at Marshall

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After running competitively for the last 8 years, Marietta High School senior Ciara Space has reached her destination. Wednesday she accepted an offer to run both cross country and track and field for Marshall University. Space held her signing ceremony on the track at Don Drumm...