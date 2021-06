Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Avalanche will have their fourth game with the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 8:30 PM EDT. The Avalanche did well since the start of the playoffs. Colorado wiped out the Blues in the first round and they have won two of the three meetings with Vegas so far. The team was defeated in its recent match to a score of 2-3. Carl Soderberg scored the first shot in the 2nd period of the match. The last point was delivered by Mikko Rantanen in the 3rd period. Colorado ranks 1st in the West Division standings with a record of 39-13-4.