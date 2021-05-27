US Supports Prosperity in the Western Hemisphere
The United States stands with partner nations and civil society to ensure the Western Hemisphere remains free and democratic. “The Western Hemisphere is our home,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on May 4 during the virtual 51st Washington Conference on the Americas. “And because it is our home, because the people within it are our neighbors, it is imperative that we promote democracy and good governance, security, and prosperity within the region.”dialogo-americas.com