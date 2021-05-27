Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Supports Prosperity in the Western Hemisphere

dialogo-americas.com
 14 days ago

The United States stands with partner nations and civil society to ensure the Western Hemisphere remains free and democratic. “The Western Hemisphere is our home,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on May 4 during the virtual 51st Washington Conference on the Americas. “And because it is our home, because the people within it are our neighbors, it is imperative that we promote democracy and good governance, security, and prosperity within the region.”

dialogo-americas.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Western Hemisphere#Central America#Western Nations#United States#U S Support#New Democracy#Washington Conference#State#Covax#Covid#Ppe#Prosperity#Economic Opportunities#Canada#Partner Nations#Climate Change#Migration#Civil Society#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Jobs
Related
Immigrationpbs.org

Can structural reforms in Central America stem migration to the U.S.?

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Kamala Harris suddenly wants to enforce immigration law

When it comes to immigration, Vice President Kamala Harris and presidential candidate Kamala Harris are not the same. In a news conference on Monday, the vice president had a message for the Guatemalan people. "I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come," she said, according to CBS News.
POTUSAOL Corp

Harris tells Latin Americans the U.S. can offer them hope

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris sought to assure poor and threatened populations of Latin America on Tuesday that the United States has "the capacity to give people a sense of hope” in the region so they can make better lives without fleeing to the U.S. border. Harris...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Get ready for a full-scale Democrat civil war

Things are getting a little testy in the Democratic Party these days. Just months into the presidency of Joe Biden that they all worked so hard for, the Party of Jefferson and Jackson is slipping into outright civil war. At first, the center of this factional fighting was West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who refuses to blow up the filibuster much to the chagrin of the progressive set. But now there is even more.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Harris criticized on social media after passing out cookies with her face on them

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on social media Monday after she passed out cookies to journalists that featured her face. USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian brought attention to the sweets when she tweeted a photo of the cookies that closely resembled Harris. "@vp made an OTR visit...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Telephonic Press Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung and Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga

Moderator: Greetings to everyone from the U.S. Department of State’s Media Hub of the Americas in Miami, Florida. I would like to welcome our participants who have dialed in from the United States and across the region. This is an on-the-record press briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, and Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga. The officials will discuss Secretary Blinken’s recent visit to Costa Rica and his meetings with leaders from Mexico and Central America.
Worlddallassun.com

Jaishankar expresses gratitude to US for strong support

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], May 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) expressed gratitude to United States for strong support and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister's counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung On the Secretary’s Upcoming Travel to San Jose, Costa Rica

MR ICE: Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our briefing this afternoon. It is our pleasure to have you with us. It is also our pleasure to have as your briefer today Acting Assistant Secretary Julie Chung from the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. She will talk with you about Secretary Blinken’s upcoming travel to Costa Rica, which we announced officially just this morning. Acting Assistant Secretary Chung will start off with some brief remarks and then she’ll be happy to take your questions.