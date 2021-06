New York City FC came back to beat Los Angeles FC thanks to four substitutions that were made midway through the second half. In the last game before the three week international break, New York City FC traveled to California to face Los Angeles FC. In their only trip out West this year, the Pigeons looked to redeem themselves following a devastating loss to the Columbus Crew. Despite LAFC sitting in 9th place before the game, both teams entered the match with eight points. Plus, the LA side is still a threatening team, and is always a challenge to play against.