Meso Ochi! 1 + 2

Romy Walthall, a character actress known for appearances in Face/Off and other notable titles, passed away. Variety first reported the news, after her son actor and director Morgan Krantz (In the Dark) confirmed it to the trade. Born in Pasadena, Texas in 1963, Walthall was just 57 at the time of her death which occurred earlier this month on May 19 in Los Angeles after what the outlet reports was "sudden cardiac arrest." She is survived by her mother, sister and three children who held a memorial in her honor last week. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loves ones during this time.