Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Spain races to vaccinate farm workers against virus 'time bomb'

By Daniel Bosque
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside an old blue and white school in northeastern Spain dozens of farm workers wait their turn to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by a team of nurses. Spain, a key provider of fresh fruit and vegetables to the rest of Europe, is racing to immunise the army of cheap labour that follows the ripening of different crops across the country as the harvest season nears.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Farm Workers#Infections#Immigrant Workers#Aragon#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Colombian#Time#Northern Spain#Northeastern Spain Dozens#Races#Illegal Migrants#Vegetables#Country#Fruit Packing Stations#Europe#People#Harvest Season#Senegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthglobalrealnews.com

Spain reopens its beaches to vaccinated tourists

Spain, the world’s second-largest tourist destination, reopens its doors and beaches on Monday, May 7, vaccinating tourists in hopes of reviving a key sector of its economy devastated by the epidemic. One major disadvantage is that the country is still considered endangered by the UK, which imposes isolation on its...
Public Healthbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers

Spain opens its borders to vaccinated travellers from all over the world on Monday, hoping an influx of visitors will revitalise its all-important tourism sector which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. “Spain is a safe destination,” Health Minister Carolina Darias insisted, adding that the country was “in the...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Pakistan launches polio vaccination drive as Covid-19 infections drop

Pakistan launched a campaign on Monday to vaccinate millions of children against polio, even as new coronavirus infections decline in the country, officials said. The five-day campaign will target more than 30 million children under the age of 5. Around 223,000 front line workers will spread out across 124 of...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions

Spain jumpstarted its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops. Non-vaccinated travellers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the...
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Spain Confirms It Will Open For Vaccinated Foreigners On Monday

While there has been some doubt about when people from outside the European Union will be able to visit Spain, it is now being clarified. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously spoke about plans at the end of last month, and the government has now followed up on these statements.
HealthTelegraph

Greece and Spain agree to trial vaccine passports

Greece is to join Spain in trialling the EU's Digital Green Certificate in June before it is launched across the bloc on July 1. More than a dozen countries have agreed to test the system from June 7, when the scheme's rollout is expected to be confirmed by the EU.
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Stopping the next pandemic: We need a 'space race' against viruses

After more than a year of struggling against COVID-19, vaccines have been developed and deployed in record time and we are starting to see a rational path out of the pandemic. As momentous as this is, the truth is that COVID-19 is only one battle in an expanding, long-term war between humanity and viruses. We must make good use of the approaching momentary pause to prepare for the next onslaught.
Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Vaccinated Americans to be among first tourists in Spain

MADRID, Spain: Jumping the gun on the European Union, Spain will allow vaccinated tourists into the country beginning June 7. The Tourist Office of Spain in New York has confirmed the news. Spanish officials have said that travellers will have to show proof of receiving both doses of the Pfizer...
Public Healthpakistanchristian.tv

The International Olympic Committee can provide vaccines against the virus to the 20,000 Japanese who will attend the Olympics

This step will contribute to the safe operation of the postponed Olympic Games. Polls have shown that the coronavirus epidemic in Tokyo and several other parts of Japan is in a state of emergency, and most Japanese are against the Olympics. Some experts even fear that the arrival of thousands of people from all over the world could exacerbate the situation.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

‘Time is of the essence’: Ashish Jha urges U.S. to vaccinate health care workers around the world

"The costs to these workers is immense, and the costs to those societies is even higher." Dr. Ashish Jha is calling for the United States to take immediate steps toward helping vaccinate health care workers around the globe, urging that America has more than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to export around the world while continuing to get shots into arms at home.
Public Healththevibes.com

Delhi, Mumbai loosen lockdowns as India virus crisis eases in cities

NEW DELHI – India’s financial hub Mumbai and capital began a gradual easing of restrictions today as coronavirus infections in the country fell to a two-month low. Hospitals in the megacities – which have a combined population of some 40 million – were overwhelmed by a deadly Covid-19 wave in April and May, with severe shortages of oxygen and other critical medicines.
Agriculturearxiv.org

Prevention Is Better Than Cure: Experimental Evidence From Milk Fever Incidence in Dairy Animals of Haryana, India

Calcium deficiency in high yielding bovines during calving causes milk fever which leads to economic losses of around INR 1000 crores (USD 137 million) per annum in Haryana, India. With increasing milk production, the risk of milk fever is continuously rising. In the context, we aim to address the most fundamental research question: What is the effect of a preventive health product (anionic mineral mixture (AMM)) on milk fever incidence, milk productivity and farmers income? In an effort to contribute to the scanty economic literature on effect of preventive measures on nutritional deficiency disorders in dairy animals, specifically, on AMM effects in India, this study uses a randomized controlled design to estimate internally valid estimates. Using data from 200 dairy farms, results indicate that milk fever incidence decreases from 21 per cent at baseline to 2 per cent in treated animals at follow-up. Further, AMM leads to a 12 per cent and 38 per cent increase in milk yield and farmers net income, respectively. Profits earned due to the prevention of milk fever [INR 16000 (USD 218.7)] overweighs the losses from milk fever [INR 4000 (USD 54.7)]; thus, prevention using AMM is better than cure.
Agricultureoutbreaknewstoday.com

Turkey records 13 Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever deaths year to date

The Turkish Ministry of Health reports 13 human fatalities due to the the tick-borne disease, Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), according to a Daily Sabah report. This is out of 243 human cases reported during the first five months of the year. The Health Ministry has guidelines in place for health...
Public Healthalaturkaonline.com

India registers 114,460 coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI (AA) – India recorded its lowest daily coronavirus numbers in two months on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. "India reports 1.14 Lakh [114,460] daily new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days," said a statement from the ministry. It said the total coronavirus mark...
MotorsportsFrankfort Times

Oliveira wins MotoGP race in front of nearly 20,000 in Spain

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Miguel Oliveira won the Catalonia GP for his first MotoGP victory of the season on Sunday in front of nearly 20,000 fans, the biggest crowd for any event in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The crowd of 19,352 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit surpassed...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola in Guinea update: Countdown to end of outbreak

To date, no new cases or deaths from Ebola virus disease (EVD) have been reported in Guinea and the 42-day countdown that was started on 8 May 2021 to declare the end of Guinea’s EVD outbreak gets closer. Cumulatively 23 cases, 12 deaths (CFR: 52.1%), and 10 recoveries of EVD...
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
Public Healthfreenews.live

New coronavirus variant: COVID-19 infections become instantaneous

The alarming news is coming from different countries: new variants of the coronavirus are beginning to spread rapidly, causing infections in ways never seen before. Just a passing pass on the street by an infected person is enough. As a result, lockdowns are extended, and vaccination volumes are increased. In...
Worldperuzi.xyz

Vaccine rollout ‘not a race’: McCormack

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack has repeated Scott Morrison’s line it is “not a race” to get people vaccinated, despite a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne. The comments come a day after Health Minister Greg Hunt denied the federal government had given the public the impression there was no rush to get vaccinated. Mr McCormack, who is the acting prime minister as Scott Morrison is away in New Zealand, told Sky News the rollout has to be phased in systematically. “It’s not a race, it has to be systematic, it has to be rolled out in way that Australians obviously need to know that they have to get the jab,” Mr McCormack said. “But we can’t have everybody going to get it at the same time, and that’s why there has been a phased in system.”