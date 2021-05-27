Cancel
Public Health

Chile rolls out mobility pass for the vaccinated

MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

People in Chile who have been vaccinated and are fully immunized against the coronavirus could from Wednesday obtain a pass to move about more freely, a move criticized by health professionals. The pass, which can be downloaded on a person's mobile phone two weeks after receiving their second shot, gives...

medicalxpress.com
