Chile rolls out mobility pass for the vaccinated

Sales of goods that COVID firmly relegated into a corner are starting to rebound, in some cases in a big way, making for increased demand for things like lipstick and an opened floodgate for all things wedding. First up: Lipstick sales, which are growing again, as mask mandates continue to loosen amid the roll out of vaccines across the U.S. Following a striking slump in makeup sales in 2020, with sales across the prestige beauty segment down 34 percent for the year, according to market research firm NPD, which pointed to “broader lifestyle changes due to the pandemic moved the needle in unprecedented ways” as driving the drop in beauty purchases. Among the hardest hit within the beauty sphere was, of course, lipstick, while things like skincare and eyeshadow did not fare as poorly.