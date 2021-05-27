Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ad volatility hits profit at UK Daily Mail publisher

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBFnx_0aCxb2t200
A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The publisher of the Daily Mail reported a 20% drop in pretax profit in its first half as its consumer business, which also includes freesheet Metro, was hurt by volatile ad markets and events and exhibitions were hit by COVID restrictions.

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L) Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said the company's businesses performed as expected given the market conditions.

"We saw good revenue and profit growth from Mail Online and a solid performance from Mail print titles," he said in an interview on Thursday.

"Not surprisingly Metro and our events businesses continued to be impacted by the pandemic and they were a drag on the overall results."

The company said the advertising outlook for consumer media was difficult to predict, but circulation revenues were expected to be resilient, helped by a Daily Mail cover price increase.

Shares in DMGT have been boosted by its 20% stake in used car seller Cazoo, which said in March it would go public in New York through a merger with AJAX I Acquisition Corp. read more

Zwillenberg said he was delighted to see Cazoo go from strength to strength, with DMGT's stake valued at $1.35 billion, an eight-times return in three years.

He said DMGT would be locked-up for six months after Cazoo goes public, and he declined to comment on the longer term.

"The focus is on getting the transaction away and helping Cazoo settle into life as a public company," he said.

DMGT reported pretax profit of 47 million pounds ($66.35 million) for the six months to end-March on revenue down 12% on an underlying basis to 580 million pounds.

Its shares were trading up 3.5% in early deals.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Profit Growth#Trading Revenue#Online Advertising#Revenue Growth#Market Volatility#Uk Daily Mail#The Daily Mail#Covid#Mail Online#Dmgt#Ajax I Acquisition Corp#Volatile Ad Markets#Mail Print Titles#Pretax Profit#Circulation Revenues#Company#Consumer Media#Outlook#Market Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
RetailRTTNews

FTSE 100 Edges Above 7,100 As Retail Sales Jump

U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed pent-up demand for the instore shopping experience, as well as the first signs of summer weather, helped retail to the strongest sales growth of the pandemic. U.K. retail sales increased notably in May driven by the relaxation of restrictions related to the...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Xpediator stays firmly on the M&A trail as it targets new services and markets

UK freight forwarder and transport operator Xpediator, which operates under the Delamode brand, continues to hunt for acquisition opportunities as a key part of its growth strategy. At the company’s AGM this morning, CEO Robert Ross told shareholders pursuit of M&A opportunities was one of the major reasons it listed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Marqeta prices IPO above range, valuing startup at $15 bln

U.S. payments startup Marqeta (MQ.O), which counts the likes of Uber and Stripe among existing backers, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.2 billion, the company said in a statement. Marqeta sold 45.45 million shares at $27 per share. It had...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks dip on tech slump; U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, led by tech heavyweights, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 8.11 points, or 0.25%, at 3,239.72, as of 0149 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.24% and 2.35%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.25% and 0.41%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.7 billion won ($118.97 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Market participants look to Thursday's U.S. consumer price index data for further clues regarding inflation, and how it could influence the Federal Reserve's timetable for tightening its monetary policy. ** South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in May after falling to an eight-month low in the prior month, but the number of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace, underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market. ** A separate central bank data showed the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in the first quarter, revised up from a 1.6% growth estimated in late April. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,114.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.95. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.151%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.105%. ($1 = 1,115.4500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Three UK stocks ringing the changes for profits

In the last twelve months the UK’s prospects have improved significantly thanks to December’s trade deal with the EU and strong progress with the Covid-19 vaccinations programme. In our view there is around 15% GDP growth available over the next two years. The revival in sentiment towards the UK has been particularly good news for the small- and mid-cap areas that form the lion’s share of our portfolio.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
MarketsWNMT AM 650

Regus owner’s shares slide as COVID-19 curbs, variants slow recovery

(Reuters) – Office space provider IWG warned on Monday that its 2021 core earnings will be well below last year’s crisis-hit level as continuing curbs in some markets and new COVID-19 variants derail recovery, sending its shares as much as 16% lower. The grim forecast in an unscheduled trading update...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Reckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 bln

British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RKT.L) said on Saturday it was selling its infant formula and child nutrition (IFCN) business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group for an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. The Lysol disinfectant and Dettol soap maker will retain an 8% stake...
TechnologyTimes Daily

EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

LONDON (AP) — European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations into Facebook on Friday to look into whether the company distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

UK regulator investigates Facebook's use of ad data

Britain's competition regulator is investigating Facebook (FB.O) to determine whether the network is abusing its dominant position in social media or digital advertising through its collection and use of data, it said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into whether Facebook holds an unfair advantage...
Industryinsideevs.com

UK: Royal Mail Fully Electrifies Its First Delivery Office

As electrification progresses, more and more fleets are adding electric delivery vehicles and Royal Mail, a British postal service and courier company, is no exception. Most recently, the company announced its first delivery office that operates a 100% electric delivery fleet. All 23 diesel vans at a Bristol Delivery Office...
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook’s use of ad data triggers antitrust probes in UK and EU

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the EU’s Competition Commission both announced formal investigations into the social media giant’s operations today — with what’s likely to have been coordinated timing. The competition regulators will scrutinize how Facebook uses data from advertising customers and users of its single sign-on...
BusinessUS News and World Report

UK Competition Watchdog Approves Adevinta Acquisition of EBay Classified Ads Unit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Norway's Adevinta's planned acquisition of U.S. e-commerce group eBay's classified ads business. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it would not refer the acquisition or eBay's purchase of a minority stake in Adevinta to further investigation. The two...
Real Estateukinvestormagazine.co.uk

Analysts see this UK housebuilder’s profit rising 20% in 2021

The latest release from Nationwide recorded a 10.9% increase in property prices in the year to March, the fastest rate in around seven years. The boom in the UK housing market was helped by tax incentives offered by the UK government, as well as a broad 'race for space' observed in buyers scrambling to upsize to rural properties "with people reassessing their needs in the wake of the pandemic," outlined by Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner in the report.