Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConquer the Mortal Realms! Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar - a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles. Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills. Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels. • The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop’s epic Age of Sigmar • Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles • Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills • Play solo or online in epic 1vs1 battles.

majornelson.com
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Get your hands on the complete Conan Exiles experience with the full game, Isle of Siptah Expansion and all DLCs released by May 2021. Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2021 contains: • Conan Exiles • Isle of Siptah • Architects of Argos Pack • Riders of Hyboria Pack • Debaucheries of Derketo Pack • Blood and Sand Pack • Treasures of Turan Pack • The Imperial East Pack • Jewel of the West Pack • The Savage Frontier Pack • Seekers of the Dawn Pack • The Riddle of Steel Isle of Siptah is a huge expansion to the open world survival game Conan Exiles, featuring a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. The DLCs add a ton of new content, such as unique building pieces, emotes, mount skins, pet skins, weapons, armors and much more. The packs allow you to build great and exclusive strongholds with a host of new looks from the different cultures from the world of Conan the Barbarian. Build elegant temples from Argos, opulent palaces from Turan, fortresses from Khitai, cozy taverns, handy stables or gladiatorial arenas. Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a vast open world sandbox, build a home and kingdom, dominate your enemies in single or multiplayer. Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time. ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay! From primordial island jungles to the futuristic gardens of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer! Discover the hundreds of unique species roaming these lands, from the prehistoric to the fantastical, and learn how to befriend these creatures, or to defeat them. Complete your collection of notes and dossiers left by past explorers to learn the surprising history of the ARKs. Test your tribe and your beasts in battle with every boss challenge from the franchise! Do you and your friends have what it takes to survive the ultimate ARK experience?
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Super Bomberman R Online Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Drop bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE! You can compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle! Fight your way to the end and outlast all other players to be BOMBER ONE! FREE TO PLAY ONLINE BATTLE ROYALE Back to classic Bomberman fun, the original survival battle format gets supercharged to 64 players online! CUSTOMIZABLE CHAOS Self-explode in style with fresh outfits and bomb skins bursting with pop-corn, or try on the latest head accessories available to customize your look! PICK YOUR POWER-UPS From essential Punching Gloves to the return of the iconic Louies, pick your power-ups fast to your kick your friends out with a spark!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed open world zombie survival game. Containing four DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Drive across Harran, as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Features: - Dying Light – the full award-winning game. - Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive. - Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story. - Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones. - Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits. - Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack. - Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting. - A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle Harran Ranger Bundle Gun Psycho Bundle Volatile Hunter Bundle White Death Bundle Vintage Gunslinger Bundle Rais Elite Bundle Godfather Bundle Harran Inmate Bundle Retrowave Bundle SHU Warrior Bundle Volkan Combat Armor Bundle Classified Operation Bundle Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle Harran Tactical Unit Bundle.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Play Anywhere)

BE YOUR OWN WEAPON OF WAR Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a hell of a time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems spanning a vast region of space known as the Inner Sphere. The golden age of cooperation and advancement is now a distant memory, and humanity has once again splintered into disparate factions all vying for supremacy. In the midst of these Succession Wars, power hungry Mercenaries like yourself are in a privileged position to capitalize big time. It’s dangerous work but that’s why you’re here, right? If you’ve got an itch to blast, wreck, stomp and go all out ballistic, step inside and become your own weapon of war!
Video GamesGematsu

Out of Space: Console Edition now available for PS5, Xbox Series

Publisher PID Games and developer Behold Studios have released local cooperative strategy game Out of Space: Console Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series for $9.99, the companies announced. Out of Space first launched for PC via Steam in February 2020, followed by PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

FAR CRY 6 Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

FAR CRY®6 leverages the Smart Delivery technology - buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of FAR CRY®6 are available Preorder now to get a state-of-the-art "Discos Locos" weapon and a skin for Chorizo Expand your Far Cry®6 experience with the ULTIMATE edition including the game, the Ultimate Pack and the Season Pass (3 new DLCs and more!) The Ultimate Pack includes: - The Jungle Expedition Pack - The Croc Hunter Pack - The Vice Pack FIGHT FOR FREEDOM Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation YARA TORN APART Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. GUERRILLA FIREPOWER Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.
thexboxhub.com

Acclaimed musical-gardening game Mutazione launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

The acclaimed Mutazione finally launches on Xbox and Switch today, after winning hearts and growing gardens on the PC, PS4 and Apple Arcade. There’s every chance that you haven’t heard of Mutazione. It’s not big-budget or stacked with explosions: this is a laid-back journey, where forming relationships and tending your garden is more important than accumulating wealth or experience. It’s weaved a spell on the people who found it last year, and appeared on a number of Best of 2020 lists.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold (June 2021): Free Xbox Series X And Xbox One Games Announced

June's Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live Gold (and Game Pass Ultimate) subscribers have been announced. The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening are free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month, while the Xbox 360 freebies are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King's Bird and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum will be free to claim on June 1, while Shadows: Awakening and Injustice will be available on June 16. The entire lineup is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Petsmajornelson.com

An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs Is Now Available For Xbox Series X|S

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a first-person open-world comedy adventure game with a very long name. You and your fiancée are the last two human beings left in the universe. Dogs run airports, along with the rest of society. Deal with alien logic, travel issues, and strange stock photo dogs as you attempt to stay in touch with the person you love, when you both live your lives on the go!
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Warhammer – Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground out now on PC and consoles

Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games have announced the release of Warhammer – Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. This new action-packed, turn-based strategy game takes players to the dark-fantasy world of Warhammer and pits immortal knights against the powers of Chaos and the forces of the dead and restless. Watch the new launch trailer below….
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Xbox Version) You are Nancy Bradford, a talented daughter of famous scientists who died under mysterious circumstances 20 years ago. Your recent studies, concentrating on mind control, draw attention from a prestigious Neurotech Institute as well as the CIA, which resulted in an unusual offer. Continuing studies within the walls of a top-secret laboratory and getting a huge grant is surely enticing, spying on the other hand sounds like a risky job. Brace yourself as it's just a kick-off for a deadly game! Third instalment of the Family Mysteries series plunges you into a sea of action, double agents, brainwashed patients, murky experiments, nerds and conspiracy theories. A thrilling example of spy fiction with upfront overtones of X-Files, that should satisfy even the pickiest fans of the genre as the story unfolds at a breakneck pace and keeps you immersed to the very last minute! Avoid being uncovered, save the mankind and discover the old family secret, which will shed some light on the past!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

Free games for Xbox Series X | S and One of the month – Nerd4.life

I Games with gold From June 2021 Formal: between free games Xbox ci sono games The King’s Bird, Shadow’s Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum e Injustice: Gods Among Us. Games are archived with gold in May 2021, here is a new batch of titles from a catalog Xbox One And Xbox 360, which we will be able to use in backward compatibility as well Xbox Series X | S.