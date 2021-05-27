Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
Conquer the Mortal Realms! Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar - a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles. Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills. Explore all the routes in Storm Ground's non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels. • The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop's epic Age of Sigmar • Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles • Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills • Play solo or online in epic 1vs1 battles.