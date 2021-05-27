Super Bomberman R Online Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
Drop bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE! You can compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle! Fight your way to the end and outlast all other players to be BOMBER ONE! FREE TO PLAY ONLINE BATTLE ROYALE Back to classic Bomberman fun, the original survival battle format gets supercharged to 64 players online! CUSTOMIZABLE CHAOS Self-explode in style with fresh outfits and bomb skins bursting with pop-corn, or try on the latest head accessories available to customize your look! PICK YOUR POWER-UPS From essential Punching Gloves to the return of the iconic Louies, pick your power-ups fast to your kick your friends out with a spark!majornelson.com