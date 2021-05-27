Horse Club Adventures Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
The wonderful game characters out of the HORSE CLUB world from Schleich are brought to life – in this exciting action-adventure game for kids! There is an amazing amount to discover in this open-world game. The popular Horse Club game characters and the lovingly designed locations in Lakeside, such as the café, the caravan, and the riding stable, are brought to life here. Horse Club Adventures is an excitement-packed action adventure with numerous missions, popular mini-games, intriguing secrets to be revealed and loads of unlockable objects, as well as collectibles and customization options.majornelson.com