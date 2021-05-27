Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Don’t worry this weather isn’t going anywhere

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down to the lower 40s for most locations with some in Lewis County getting into the upper 30s. Some patch frost is possible in Lewis County where the temperatures drop into the 30s, and because of this the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 8 AM Sunday for all of Lewis County.