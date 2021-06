One of the biggest decisions you’ll likely make when it comes to baby gear is your stroller. But it doesn’t stop there. Once you have your stroller, it’s time to accessorize! Want someplace to rest your giant coffee while you are trying to find your ringing phone? Need to create some shade for you little one from the blazing sun? There are plenty of stroller accessories to sort through, so we’ve made it easy by rounding up the best ones to make your life easier and keep baby entertained – or snoozing – when on the go.