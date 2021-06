The way May sees it, there are two types of window seats. One is simply for looks. Then there are “actual window seats”—ones you want to lounge in. They extended this nook out from the back of the house to achieve more of a floating look on the outside and a deeper seat, or “window daybed” feel, inside. “It took some engineering to make sure it would bear the weight of many individuals at one time while still having a floating look,” May admits. “The extra depth makes it a fun place to hang out. I would love sitting there during a rainstorm!”