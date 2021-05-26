Behind the Bar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an evening of Prohibition-era cocktail tasting at the Two Mississippi Museums on Friday, June 4th, 6–7:30 p.m. Guests will learn the histories of cocktails featured in the Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics special exhibit and view cocktail demonstrations presented by certified Jackson bartender Jimmy Quinn. Refreshments will be provided.

