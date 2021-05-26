newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Learning How To Smell Again After COVID-19

By Will Stone
wunc.org
 3 days ago

Loss of smell has become a hallmark of COVID-19. Up to 80% of infected people experience it. While most people get their sense of smell back as they recover, some do not. And, as Will Stone reports, this phenomenon has triggered new interest and research studies in the field of smell.

