Learning How To Smell Again After COVID-19

With many folks filling their social calendars to the brim in light of updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that in many situations, fully vaccinated folks can live life mask-free, it’s totally natural if this grand re-opening of sorts for gathering in groups is leaving you feeling some pangs of social skittishness. Unfortunately, it’s also expected to see some eye-rolling backlash to post-quarantine social anxiety and fear of COVID-19 from people who don’t understand why you’re still concerned… especially after you’re vaccinated. Well, hang tight, friend. You don’t owe explanations to anyone, and, in fact, the threshold of real-life reentry can be an excellent exercise in how to set and maintain your boundaries.