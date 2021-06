CATAWABA, N.C. – The halfway point in the season was not without its wild moments Sunday at Mountain Creek Speedway as 45 cars signed in to compete in five division. In the cadet division, Will Spencer took off to an early race lead, passing Tucker Nash on a restart. Nash worked on Spencer throughout the race and on the final lap he swept into turn one, taking the lead down the backstretch to lead the final two corners to capture the victory. Spencer would come across the line in second, Nolan Fohr finished third, Cameron Hyler finished fourth and Ellie Messer rounded out the top-five.