Bronx, NY

Out & About: Family Fitness Festival, Revolutionary Walking Tour, Streams of Black Music & More!

By RACHEL DALOO, SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 13 days ago

Looking to start a new piece of writing or a creative project? Longing to get back to the page, but finding yourself blocked? Join the NYCWP's Generative Writing Boot Camp from June 1 to June 3, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., for three days of generating your own creative writing! Over this three-day "boot camp," writers will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of prompts, and participate in micro-studies of various craft elements, creative forms, and model readings. To register or for more information, visit https://www.lehman.edu and go to "All Events" or email jane.higgins@lehman.cuny.edu. Registration is required by May 31.

www.norwoodnews.org
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
Person
Henry Hudson
