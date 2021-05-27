Out & About: Family Fitness Festival, Revolutionary Walking Tour, Streams of Black Music & More!
Looking to start a new piece of writing or a creative project? Longing to get back to the page, but finding yourself blocked? Join the NYCWP's Generative Writing Boot Camp from June 1 to June 3, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., for three days of generating your own creative writing! Over this three-day "boot camp," writers will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of prompts, and participate in micro-studies of various craft elements, creative forms, and model readings. To register or for more information, visit https://www.lehman.edu and go to "All Events" or email jane.higgins@lehman.cuny.edu. Registration is required by May 31.