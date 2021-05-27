Firefox 89 comes to Android with sleek new interface elements (APK Download)

Cancel
This story was originally published on Apr 28, 2021 and last updated on May 27, 2021. Firefox 89 for desktops comes with a brand-new interface dubbed "Proton" that brings along a simplified browser UI and toolbar, reorganized menus, a prettier new tab page, lighter iconography, and more consistent styling throughout. While Firefox for Android isn't seeing the same bold redesign as its desktop counterparts, a few of the new UI elements have still trickled down to the mobile version in Firefox 89, which has just started rolling out to phones.

