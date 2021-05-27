Lions win thriller in playoff opener

DUKE CENTER - Clarion-Limestone had to hold off a late Otto-Eldred rally to secure its first playoff win since 2009. The visiting Lions the No. 7 seed in the playoff tournament -- held an 8-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh over the No. 2-seeded Terrors but Otto-Eldred plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on second but C-L held on for the 8-7 win in the District 9 Class A softball quarterfinals at Otto-Eldred May 24.