BAY CITY, MI — In the fall of 1942, when he was in his early 20s and the world was at war, Gerald John Lustila Sr. was drafted into the U.S. Army. This month, the WWII veteran who recently moved from Metro Detroit to Bay County to live with his son Gerald “Jack” John Lustila Jr. and daughter-in-law Kathy Lustila, will mark his 100th birthday surrounded by family. Dozens of relatives and friends are planning to gather at a park on Sunday, June 27, a few days after his milestone birthday, to celebrate him.