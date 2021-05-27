9 ways newsrooms can incorporate more audio in their work

Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Facebook marketers, includes industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing. After an introduction to digital marketing and the main social media platforms, you’ll learn to establish an online presence, create posts, build a following, and manage your social media accounts. You’ll develop skills in creating and managing advertising campaigns in social media and learn to evaluate the results of your marketing efforts. Most importantly, throughout the program you’ll get to practice your new skills through hands-on projects, the results of which you can showcase through a portfolio of your work. Upon successful completion of the program, you’ll earn both the Coursera and the Facebook Digital Marketing Associate Certification, proving your skills in social media marketing and in the use of Facebook Ads Manager.