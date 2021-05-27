Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Exile the tensions of this world

By Rev. Gary Brown
Clarion News
 2021-05-27

"Do not call conspiracy all this people calls conspiracy, and do not fear what they fear, nor be in dread." Isaiah 8:12. "Beloved, I urge you as sojourners and exiles to abstain from passions of the flesh." 1 Peter 2:11. Singer Jim Reeves once sang the old gospel song, "This...

www.theclarionnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylonian#Jews#Roman#Philippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
Religionadventist.news

God's Message

Greetings, brothers and sisters! As a Seventh-day Adventist, you have probably heard of the three angels’ messages found in Revelation 14:6-12. After all, these proclamations have been at the heart of the Seventh-day Adventist message and mission ever since the beginning of this movement. These messages are prophetic, illustrating the reliability of God's Word, and proclaiming the most serious warnings found in Scripture.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Deseret News

The remedy for discord, as told in one church address

This article was first published as the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox weekly. The call came with short notice. The national president of the NAACP and two Latter-day Saints apostles would be at a sacrament meeting in downtown Salt Lake City. Was Tracy Browning willing to be the opening speaker?
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

From death to life

I don’t know about you, but I tend to be impatient. I want to see results as soon as possible. The idea of waiting a long time for something is difficult. This is what we learn in Scripture. God is not in a hurry like we are. As Peter reminds us, “With the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” God is working things together, according to his will, and he is patient. This is important to remember as we think about Scripture as well as our own lives.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Exile

We’re all citizens and exiles of an unborn city that never was. We look back at ancient cities and know mankind was meant to always build civilizations, from Babylon, Ur, Yinxu and Nineveh. But what we overlook is the mandate given by God in Genesis 1:28 to newly formed beings, Adam and Eve, in a garden in the east:
ReligionMountain Mail

Conversation with a Russian agnostic

Editor’s note: This column originally ran July 7, 2017. Last month, I was washing pottery with a young woman from Russia. When I asked whether she had any religious background, she explained that she had been raised Russian Orthodox but had since become an agnostic. When I asked what triggered...
ReligionHammond Daily Star

The Worst Death

Benjamin Franklyn said, after signing the U.S Constitution, that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” While some might avoid paying taxes, no one escapes death. This Sunday, Jesus’ Church calls us to reflect on death. Death is always bad because it terminates our life on this earth. But there’s...
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

40 Christian Faith Stories (Part 2)

God loves the world. Each of us is chosen by God, and we all have different experiences and stories behind our faith in God. Here are 40 stories and experiences behind people's faiths that I have heard and seen. Maybe the story behind your faith might be here. While part...
Religion1517.org

The First Beatitude: Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit

“Poverty of spirit” is not an ethical value we strive for. It is an act of God’s mercy spoken to the deepest recesses of our soul when it’s overwhelmed by God’s grace. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt 5:3). Jesus’ blessing of...
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

10 ways to unleash the Gospel in a post-COVID church

How should the Catholic Church in the United States carry out her mission in a “post-COVID” world?. As the world around us steadily gets back to normal — or at least as close to normal as we can expect in the near future — American Catholics should mobilize for a new wave of evangelization. There is no reason to wait until every last anti-COVID restriction is lifted before deciding how best to share Christ with an ever-more wounded and distant world.
Religionepm.org

His Name Is Jesus

The name Jesus comes from the transliteration of the Greek IESOUS (pronounced ee-ay-soos; there is no J in Greek) from the Hebrew name Yeshua, which means “Yahweh saves.”. No matter how it is spelled or pronounced—whether Yeshua, Yēsū, Jesus, or something else—we are told that His name is above all names, and that one day every knee in the universe will bow to Him (Philippians 2:9-10). Some will bow in humble adoring worship; others will bow with unrepentant hearts, subject to the King they have never recognized and do not want to know.
Religionamericanvision.org

The Magical Bible Verse that’s Used to Nullify 100 Others

The following is from Jerry Jenkins, the co-author of the Left Behind prophecy series:. God has a different economy of time than we do. He wrote in the Bible 2,000 years ago that the end was soon or imminent, and that we should watch and wait. We’ve been doing that all these years. The Bible also says that to God, 1,000 years is as a day and a day is as 1,000 years [2 Peter 3:8]. So if He waits one more day, in His mercy, that would be 1,000 of our years. Yet I don’t think there’s any more prophecy that needs to be fulfilled before the end, so it could be today as well. (Christian Post)
Religionjhkim.work

It’s All About Jesus

“Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20). There’s a story among church circles that in the 1890’s there was a small...
ReligionRed Bluff Daily News

God Talk: My personal walk with the Lord

Here is a bit of my personal story in my walk with the Lord: It all started in 1963 when I was a young woman. My eldest son was just a few months old at the time. Once my son was born my teaching career no longer seemed so important. However, a little substitute teaching appeared to be the best option. One day, after picking him up at the sitter’s house, I saw that he had cut his first tooth.
Religionmitchhorton.com

We Are Adopted By God!

But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying out, "Abba, Father!" Therefore you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ (Galatians 4:4-7).For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:26).
Religionlifewayresearch.com

How to Hold Faith and Feelings in Balance

Is Christianity subjective or objective? Is it a religion of experience or of truth?. Christians (and non-Christians) have answered this question differently throughout the centuries. Different personalities and personal bents wire us to answer it differently as individuals. The 2020 Lifeway Research State of Theology Study found that for 54% of Americans, theological beliefs are not a matter of objective truth, but belong in the category of subjective personal opinion.
Religionam630theword.com

How the Power of the Gospel Supersedes All Else

There was a time when I was looking for the power of God in a goosebump or a feeling. I was looking forward to the next experience, the next corporate gathering, and the next conference. What I did not truly understand was the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ that was to be at work in me as a believer in Christ, sanctifying me by the work of the Holy Spirit and conforming me into His image by spiritual maturity. I was craving power in an encounter unknowingly apart from the gospel and missing the evidence of the supernatural regeneration that can only be found in Christ.
Religioncounselingoneanother.com

Cry Out to God

Where do you go when unknown dangers threaten the well-being of your faith? Who do you turn to when loneliness threatens to swallow you alive—and whole—like a thick storm cloud envelops your house? What do you do when the chastening, training hand of God seems so overwhelmingly crushing that you fear you will not survive your present trial of faith? Where do you turn when the sheer pain of loss becomes a blinding fog that hinders you from seeing the goodness of God? What do you do when even God’s ears—the ears of the One who loves you the most—seem deaf to your crying? The answer to each of these questions is the same and is found in Psalm 28.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The Divine Eros of Saint Eros and his Six Brothers

In the West, Saint Valentine has come to be known as the patron saint of love, a day on which couples everywhere celebrate the love they share for one another. It is so popular that despite the fact that Saint Valentine is not officially among the saints of the Orthodox Church, since he was martyred in Rome and only honored as a local saint there without spreading eastward, still he is acknowledged even by Orthodox, especially in Greece, as the patron saint of love. Unbeknownst to the majority of Orthodox in Greece, however, they already long had a patron saint of love, though he was mostly only known locally in Crete until the 1990's when he became more well known with the rise of Saint Valentine, and his name is Saint Hyacinth, or Saint Yakinthos, and his feast day is July 3rd. Yet there is really no good reason, based on the lives of these two saints, for them to be patron saints of love for loving couples. However, in the Orthodox Church there is one saint whose name alone would justify him being the patron saint of love, but he is almost completely unknown.