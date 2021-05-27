Nine deer, one bullet

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Two story home, Close to Clarion University, this four bedroom home has plenty of potential could be commercial or residential with 2584 square feet and a total of three baths. It fronts main street and has access from merle street in the rear, it also includes a one car garage. check this out today to make it yours.<p><strong>For open house information, contact William Henry III, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Very nice large home in Clarion. This home has a newer cherry kitchen and large dining room and living room with french doors between and built in bookshelves. Three large bedrooms a nursery and a full bath are at the top of a grand staircase. This charming home is sure to make some family very happy.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Bodenhorn, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Orignial owner dwelling with first time offering. New roof in 2017. Home is designed with kitchen, dining area, living room and 1/2 bath on the first floor which is partially below grade. The next level is a living room that was originally a carport and coverted into living area many years ago. Above the kitchen/dining area/living room on the second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Lot is flat and very attractive. Great location with no neighbors in rear yard area. Property was sold on a one time showing arrangement, prior to being listed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian Burford, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 2,400 sq ft two story within walking distance of Clarion Area High School in a small subdivision in Clarion Borough. Tucked into the hillside with a wooded back yard this original owner home has plenty to offer. Concrete drive leads to a 2 car basement garage with plenty of storage for everyone. First floor has a living room and family room along with a 1/2 bath convenience and first floor laundry. Second floor is blessed with four bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master suite with a walk-in closet. New gas boiler recently installed. Great location.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian Burford, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services at 814-227-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>